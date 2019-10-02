(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska and Missouri all won in conference action in Wednesday night's regional college volleyball.
Iowa State (10-4 overall, 1-1 Big 12) & Kansas (4-8 overall, 0-2 Big 12): Iowa State took a 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 sweep over Kansas. Josie Herbst led ISU with 15 kills, and Jenna Brandt added 31 assists. Morgan Christon topped Kansas with 14 kills, and Sara Nielsen finished with 28 assists.
Nebraska (11-1 overall, 3-0 Big Ten): Nebraska cruised to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 sweep of Rutgers. Lexi Sun had a team-high 12 kills while Nicklin Hames added 34 assists and seven digs. Jazz Sweet, Callie Schwarzenbach and Lauren Stivrins all had three blocks each.
Iowa (7-7 overall, 1-2 Big Ten): Iowa lost in four sets to Minnesota (18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 30-28). Griere Hughes led the Hawkeyes with 22 kills while Brie Orr pitch in 51 assists and 18 digs.
Kansas State (6-8 overall, 1-1 Big 12): Kansas State lost a 33-31, 25-21, 25-20 Big 12 Conference battle with Texas Tech. Gloria Mutiri was the standout on offense for K-State with 12 kills while Sarah Dixon had 27 assists and Holly Bonde pitched in 16 digs.
Missouri (9-3 overall, 1-1 SEC): Missouri won 25-10, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18 in SEC play over LSU. Three Tigers had double-digit kills, led by Kylie Deberg’s 20 kills. Kayla Caffey added 11 kills, and Tyanna Omazic had 10 kills and two blocks. Andrea Fuentes passed out 44 assists in the victory.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Rutgers 0
Minnesota 3 Iowa 1
Wisconsin 3 Penn State 1
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 Kansas 0
Texas Tech 3 Kansas State 0
Baylor 3 Oklahoma 0
Texas 3 TCU 0
Big East Conference
Butler 3 DePaul 2
Marquette 3 Xavier 1
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 LSU 1
Alabama 3 Auburn 1