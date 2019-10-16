(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Nebraska were winners in conference action while Iowa, Kansas and Kansas State all took losses in regional college volleyball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (12-6 overall, 3-3 Big 12): Iowa State cruised to a sweep (25-23, 25-23, 25-12) of TCU (6-10, 1-5). Piper Mauck had 30 assists with many going to Candelaria Herrera (10 kills), Eleanor Holthaus (8 kills) and Josie Herbst (8 kills). Avery Rhodes added seven blocks while Holthaus had five swats.
Nebraska (14-2 overall, 6-1 Big Ten): Nebraska nabbed a four-set win over Purdue (11-5, 3-4), winning 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15. Madi Kubik led the offense with 22 kills on .314 hitting while Lexi Sun had 11 kills and 15 digs and Lauren Stivrins chipped in 10 kills and three blocks. Nicklin Hames finished with 48 assists and 11 digs, and Kenzie Knuckles picked up 14 digs. Callie Schwarzenbach had a team-high five blocks.
Iowa (7-11 overall, 1-6 Big Ten): Iowa lost in straight sets (25-22, 25-23, 26-24) to Ohio State (10-9, 3-4). Griere Hughes had 12 kills, Gabrielle Orr added 31 assists and Halle Johnston pitched in 19 digs in the defeat for the Hawkeyes.
Kansas (5-10 overall, 1-4 Big 12): Kansas lost in five sets to Texas Tech (14-6, 4-2), falling 25-22, 16-25, 25-27, 25-13, 15-11. Camryn Ennis had 13 kills and 11 digs, and Zoe Hill added 11 kills and seven blocks for the Jayhawks. Sara Nielsen added 39 assists on the night.
Kansas State (6-12 overall, 1-5 Big 12): Kansas State lost a five-set battle of their own with Oklahoma (12-5, 4-2), 20-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 16-14. Annan Dixon led the Wildcats with 22 kills while Gloria Mutiri added 13 kills and Brynn Carlson pitched in 10 winners. Sarah Dixon added 43 assists and 19 digs, and Dru Kuck added 36 digs on the night.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska Purdue
Ohio State 3 Iowa 0
Maryland 3 Indiana 2
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 TCU 0
Texas Tech 3 Kansas 2
Kansas State Oklahoma
Big East Conference
St. John’s 3 Georgetown 1
Villanova 3 Seton Hall 1
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 3 Tennessee 0
Florida 3 South Carolina 0