(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska, Omaha, Iowa, UNI and Drake were all winners on Saturday in regional college volleyball action.
Iowa State (1-1): The Cyclones bounced back with a four-set win over Ole Miss. Annie Hatch (14) and Josie Herbst (11) had double digit kills, and Avery Rhodes finished with 10 blocks. Piper Mauck added 34 assists, and Izzy Enna had 19 digs.
Nebraska (2-0): Lexi Sun had 12 kills for Nebraska in a workmanlike sweep of UCLA. Nicklin Hames finished with 32 assists, and Kenzie Knuckles added 19 digs for the Huskers.
Creighton (0-2): No. 18 Creighton lost in straight sets to Baylor. Megan Ballenger had eight kills, and Brittany Witt finished with 15 digs on the night for the Jays.
Omaha (3-0): Omaha came back from down two sets to beat Albany in five sets. Isabella Sade had 24 kills while Jacyln Taylor passed out 52 assists and Claire Mountjoy added 29 digs in the win.
Iowa (3-0): Iowa won a pair of sweeps over Washington State and James Madison. Meghan Buzzerio had 12 kills, Gabrielle Orr added 32 assists and Halle Johnston finished with 21 digs in the WSU win. Later, Orr had 24 assists and Johnston 14 digs. Buzzerio and Courtney Buzzerio tied for the team-high in kills against JMU with nine.
Northern Iowa (2-1): Northern Iowa beat Liberty and Texas State on Saturday. The four-set win over Liberty saw Karlie Taylor go for 23 kills and 14 digs, and Rachel Koop pass out 46 assists. Texas State was a sweep with Kate Busswitz slamming in 13 winners off the sets of Koop, who had 35 assists. Abbi Staack added 23 digs.
Drake (2-1): Drake won both matches on Saturday with South Dakota and Eastern Illinois. Emily Plock had 21 kills in the opener and Haley Bush slammed in 26 winners in the finale for the Bulldogs.
Kansas State (1-2): The Wildcats lost a tough five-set battle with Maryland. Brynn Carlson had 16 kills while Sarah Dixon finished with 37 assists and 13 digs for K-State. They also had a four-set win over Austin Peay on the day, led by Dixon’s 41 assists and 14 digs.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 UCLA 0
Iowa 3 Washington State 0
Iowa 3 James Madison 0
Indiana 3 UT Martin 0
Penn State 3 Holy Cross
Northwestern 3 Virginia Tech 0
Grand Canyon 3 Rutgers 2
Maryland 3 Austin Peay 0
Michigan 3 Tennessee Tech 0
Florida State 3 Minnesota 0
Wisconsin 3 North Carolina 0
Michigan State 3 Charleston 0
Santa Clara 3 Indiana 0
Northwestern 3 Miami Ohio 1
Ohio State 3 VCU 1
Penn State 3 Wichita State 0
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 Ole Miss 1
Kansas State 3 Austin Peay 1
West Virginia 3 Coppin State 0
Oklahoma 3 Chicago State 2
TCU 3 Lipscomb 0
Texas Tech 3 Lehigh 1
West Virginia 3 Binghamton 0
Colorado State 3 Oklahoma 0
Big East Conference
Baylor 3 Creighton 0
Quinnipiac 3 Seton Hall 0
Villanova 3 High Point 2
Xavier 3 Eastern Michigan 1
Towson 3 Seton Hall 0
Auburn 3 Butler 2
DePaul 3 Missouri State 2
Georgetown 3 Central Connecticut 0
Central Arkansas 3 Georgetown 0
Marquette 3 BYU 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 Liberty 1
Northern Iowa 3 Texas State 0
Drake 3 South Dakota State 1
Drake 3 Eastern Illinois 1
South Dakota 3 Valparaiso 1
Loyola 3 North Dakota State 1
Pepperdine 3 Illinois State 1
UTSA 3 Bradley 1
Fresno State 3 Indiana State 0
Saint Louis 3 Southern Illinois 1
DePaul 3 Missouri State 2
Southern Illinois 3 Middle Tennessee 1
Valparaiso 3 IUPUI 1
Toledo 3 Loyola 2
Missouri State 3 Southeast Missouri State 1
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 3 Cleveland State 2
Alabama 3 Colgate 2
Arizona State 3 LSU 2
Arkansas 3 Montana State 2
Georgia 3 Kennesaw State 2
Mississippi State 3 Western Illinois 2
Florida 3 Dayton 2
Kentucky 3 Saint Mary’s 0
Georgia 3 Wofford 0
Pittsburgh 3 South Carolina 0
Louisville 3 Texas A&M 2
LSU 3 Houston 1
Summit League
Omaha 3 Albany (NY) 2
Loyola 3 North Dakota State 1
Oral Roberts 3 Prairie View 0
Fort Wayne 3 South Alabama 1
North Dakota 3 UL Monroe 1
Denver 3 Southern Miss 0
Western Kentucky 3 North Dakota State 0
South Dakota 3 Murray State 0
Northern Kentucky 3 Fort Wayne 0
Oral Roberts 3 Sam Houston State 1
Denver 3 Seattle 0