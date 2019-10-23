(KMAland) -- Kansas State won a five-set battle with Kansas in regional college volleyball action on Wednesday.
Kansas State (7-12 overall, 2-5 Big 12) & Kansas (6-11, 2-5): Kansas State came back from down two sets to win in five over Kansas (31-33, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-9). Anna Dixon had 21 kills, Brynn Carlson slammed in 15 winners and Peyton Williams added 13 kills. Sarah Dixon passed out 41 assists and recorded 11 digs. Kansas was led by Ashley Smith’s 14 kills and Sara Nielsen’s 46 assists. Zoe Hill added six kills and eight blocks for the Jayhawks.
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 3 Rutgers 1
Maryland 3 Northwestern 2
Penn State 3 Illinois 2
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 3 Kansas 2
Texas 3 Baylor 0
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 3 LSU 0
Georgia 3 Ole Miss 1