NCAA Volleyball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Kansas beat Iowa State in five while Missouri took a four-set win in regional college volleyball Thursday. 

Iowa State (17-10, 8-7) & Kansas (9-16, 5-10): The Cyclones lost in five to Kansas (14-25, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-12). Ashley Smith led Kansas with 20 kills while Candelaria Herrera put in 18 kills for Iowa State in the defeat.

Missouri (20-7, 12-5): Missouri won 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21 over Ole Miss. Leketor Member-Meneh had 15 kills and three aces, and Andrea Fuentes passed out 56 assists. Riley Sents  had 15 digs for the Tigers.

NCAA REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Illinois 3 Northwestern 1

Purdue 3 Michigan 2

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 3 Iowa State 2

TCU 3 Oklahoma 1

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 3 Ole Miss 1

Florida 3 Arkansas 0

Tennessee 3 Auburn 1

Georgia 3 Alabama 0

Texas A&M 3 South Carolina 1

Kentucky 3 LSU 1