(KMAland) -- Kansas beat Iowa State in five while Missouri took a four-set win in regional college volleyball Thursday.
Iowa State (17-10, 8-7) & Kansas (9-16, 5-10): The Cyclones lost in five to Kansas (14-25, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-12). Ashley Smith led Kansas with 20 kills while Candelaria Herrera put in 18 kills for Iowa State in the defeat.
Missouri (20-7, 12-5): Missouri won 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21 over Ole Miss. Leketor Member-Meneh had 15 kills and three aces, and Andrea Fuentes passed out 56 assists. Riley Sents had 15 digs for the Tigers.
NCAA REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Illinois 3 Northwestern 1
Purdue 3 Michigan 2
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 3 Iowa State 2
TCU 3 Oklahoma 1
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Ole Miss 1
Florida 3 Arkansas 0
Tennessee 3 Auburn 1
Georgia 3 Alabama 0
Texas A&M 3 South Carolina 1
Kentucky 3 LSU 1