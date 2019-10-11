(KMAland) -- Kansas beat West Virginia in five sets on Thursday in regional college volleyball action.
Kansas (5-9, 1-3 Big 12): Kansas beat West Virginia (8-8, 0-4) in five sets on Thursday in Big 12 action (25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 17-25, 15-13). Camryn Ennis had 14 kills and 11 digs, Ashley Smith added 13 winners and Morgan Christon had 11 kills on the night. Sara Nielsen passed out 44 assists and recorded 13 digs, and Allie Nelson had 25 digs. Rachel Langs pitched in nine kills and seven blocks.
