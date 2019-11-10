(KMAland) -- Missouri picked up a key SEC win in regional college volleyball action on Sunday.
Missouri (16-6 overall, 8-4 SEC): Missouri won in four sets over Georgia (17-7, 9-4) - 21-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-19. Kylie Deberg led the way for the Tigers with 18 kills and eight digs while Andrea Fuentes finished with 46 assists and eight digs.
COMPLETE REGIONAL NCAA VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 3 Ohio State 0
Big East Conference
St. John’s 3 Butler 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Georgia 1
Florida 3 Mississippi State 0
Kentucky 3 Auburn 0
South Carolina 3 Ole Miss 0
Tennessee 3 Alabama 0
LSU 3 Texas A&M 1
Summit League
Denver 3 North Dakota State 0
Fort Wayne 3 Oral Roberts 0
North Dakota 3 South Dakota State 2