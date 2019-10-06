(KMAland) -- Missouri came back from down two sets to win an SEC match in five on Sunday in regional college volleyball.
Missouri (10-3, 2-1 SEC): The Tigers came back from down two sets to win a 16-25, 17-25, 25-18, 31-29, 15-12 victory over Texas A&M (10-4, 2-2). Kylie Deberg led the way with 23 kills and 13 digs, and Andrea Fuentes added 51 assists, eight digs, five kills and two blocks.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 3 Ohio State 0
Illinois 3 Purdue 1
Big 12 Conference
TCU 3 Texas Tech 2
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Texas A&M 2
Kentucky 3 Florida 2
South Carolina 3 Mississippi State 0
Georgia 3 Alabama 0
Ole Miss 3 LSU 1
Tennessee 3 Auburn 0
Summit League
Fort Wayne 3 North Dakota 0
Noah Dakota State 3 Western Illinois 0
Oral Roberts 3 South Dakota State 1
South Dakota 3 Denver 2