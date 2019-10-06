Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Missouri came back from down two sets to win an SEC match in five on Sunday in regional college volleyball.

Missouri (10-3, 2-1 SEC): The Tigers came back from down two sets to win a 16-25, 17-25, 25-18, 31-29, 15-12 victory over Texas A&M (10-4, 2-2). Kylie Deberg led the way with 23 kills and 13 digs, and Andrea Fuentes added 51 assists, eight digs, five kills and two blocks. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 3 Ohio State 0

Illinois 3 Purdue 1

Big 12 Conference 

TCU 3 Texas Tech 2

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 3 Texas A&M 2

Kentucky 3 Florida 2

South Carolina 3 Mississippi State 0

Georgia 3 Alabama 0

Ole Miss 3 LSU 1

Tennessee 3 Auburn 0

Summit League 

Fort Wayne 3 North Dakota 0

Noah Dakota State 3 Western Illinois 0

Oral Roberts 3 South Dakota State 1

South Dakota 3 Denver 2