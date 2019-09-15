(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and Missouri were winners while Omaha and Kansas lost in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
Omaha (6-5): Omaha dropped a 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11 five-set battle to High Point on Sunday. Sadie Limback had a career-high 18 kills while Sami Clarkson finished with 51 assists sand 10 digs. Isabella Sade, Anna Blaschko and Claire Leonard also added double-digit kills with 14, 13 and 12 apiece, respectively. Claire Mountjoy pitched in 22 digs.
Northern Iowa (4-7): Northern Iowa wrapped up the Missouri Invitational with a 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22 win over Austin Peay. Karlie Taylor had 17 kills on the day while freshman Emily Holterhaus hit in 13 winners and Kaylissa Arndorfer picked up 12 kills of her own. Rachel Koop added 46 assists and 12 digs, and Baylee Petersen had 16 digs.
Missouri (8-0): Missouri stayed undefeated with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 win over Boise State. Leketor Member-Meneh and Kylie Deberg had 10 kills apiece while Andrea Fuentes passed out 32 assists in the win for the Tigers.
Kansas (4-4): Kansas lost 25-21, 31-29, 25-12 to Syracuse on Sunday. Zoe Wil had a team-high eight kills while Sara Nielsen handed out 27 assists in the loss.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 3 Eastern Michigan 0
Michigan State 3 North Carolina 0
Big 12 Conference
Syracuse 3 Kansas 0
TCU 3 Auburn 2
Big East Conference
Marquette 3 Illinois State 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 Austin Peay 1
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Boise State 0
Summit League
High Point 3 Omaha 2