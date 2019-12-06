(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, K-State and Missouri were winners while ISU, UNI and Kansas were losers in regional college volleyball action on Saturday.
Creighton (25-5) & Iowa State (17-12): Creighton moved into the NCAA Round of 32 with a sweep of Iowa State (25-22, 25-15, 25-19). Keeley Davis led the Bluejays with 15 kills, while Madelyn Cole passed out 38 assists in the win. Josie Herbst led Iowa State with nine kills in the loss. Creighton moves on to take on Minnesota Saturday.
Missouri (22-7) & Northern Iowa (24-11): Missouri swept their way passed UNI in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament 25-11, 25-13, 25-14. Andrea Fuentes posted a double-double with 24 assists and 11 digs. Tyanna Omazic finished with 10 kills on .500 hitting for the Tigers in the win. UNI's offense struggled in the loss. Karlie Taylor led the way with eight kills and 10 digs.
Nebraska (26-4): Nebraska moved into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a sweep of Ball State (25-13, 25-18, 25-10). The Huskers were led by Madi Kubik and Lauren Stivrins, who both collected 11 kills. Nebraska held Ball State to just .010 hitting on the night, while hitting .425 themselves.
NCAA TOURNAMENT VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Creighton 3 Iowa State 0
Missouri 3 Northern Iowa 0
Nebraska 3 Ball State 0
Cincinnati 3 VCU 1
Marquette 3 Dayton 0
Michigan 3 Northern Kentucky 0
Towson 3 American 2
UCLA 3 Notre Dame 0
USC 3 Stephen F. Austin 0
Utah 3 Illinois 2
Florida 3 Central Florida 0
Pittsburgh 3 Howard 0
Purdue 3 Wright State 0
Cal Poly 3 Georgia 2
Kentucky 3 SE Missouri St. 0
Penn State 3 Princeton 0
Texas A&M 3 Rice 1
Baylor 3 Sacred Heart 0
South Carolina 3 Colorado State 2
Minnesota 3 Fairfield 0
Texas 3 UC Santa Barbara 2
Louisville 3 Western Kentucky 2
Wisconsin 3 Illinois State 0
BYU 3 New Mexico State 0
San Diego 3 Washington State 1
Stanford 3 Denver 0
Tulane 3 New Hampshire 1
Troy 3 North Carolina A&T 0
Colgate 3 Boston College 1
Texas-Arlington 3 Sam Houston State 0
Georgia Tech 3 Alabama A&M 0
Weber State 3 Wyoming 2
South Dakota 3 UNLV 0
TCU 3 Bowling Green 0
Washington Winthrop
Hawaii Northern Colorado