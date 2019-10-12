(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Northern Iowa and Omaha were all regional college volleyball winners Friday.
Nebraska (12-2, 4-1): Nebraska responded after dropping the opening set to pick up a 3-1 win over Michigan State, 21-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22. Jazz Sweet had 16 kills and five blocks to pace the Huskers, while Lauren Strivins and Lexi Sun each added 13 kills.
Iowa (7-9, 3-2): Iowa dropped a 3-1 (27-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23) match at home to Michigan Friday night. Griere Hughes led the Hawkeyes with 17 kills, while Brie Orr handed out 46 assists. Halle Johnston added 23 digs in the loss.
Creighton (12-3, 5-0): Creighton stayed unbeaten in Big East Conference play with a sweep of DePaul 25-18, 25-21, 25-15. Erica Kostelac finished with 14 kills on just 20 swings to go along with four aces. Creighton hit .429 for the match as a team.
Northern Iowa (11-9, 2-4): UNI picked up a conference win Friday night at home against Bradley 3-1 ( 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18). Karlie Taylor and Kate Busswitz each tallied 14 kills, while Busswitz added four solo blocks in the win. Taylor added 19 digs to finish with a double-double.
Drake (7-12, 1-5): Illinois State smashed their way to a sweep of Drake Friday 25-22, 25-19, 25-15. Emily Plock paced the Bulldogs with 16 kills. Setter Caitlyn Smith finished with 13 assists on a rough offensive night for Drake.
Omaha (10-9, 3-2): The Omaha volleyball team completed a road sweep over Western Illinois 25-14, 25-23, 25-18 Friday night. Sadie Limback had a big night with 14 kills on .476 hitting, while Isabella Sade finished with 13 kills.
Northwest Missouri State (12-3, 6-1): No. 10 Northwest Missouri State dropped a home match to Central Oklahoma Friday night in straight sets. The Bronchos won 25-21, 25-21, 25-22. Hallie Sidney paced the Bearcats with 15 kills -- including seven in the third set. Rachael Sturdevant had a career-high 24 digs, while Maddy Ahrens finished with 36 assists and 13 digs.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Michigan State 1
Michigan 3 Iowa 1
Penn State 3 Maryland 2
Ohio State 3 Rutgers 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 DePaul 0
Butler 3 St. John's 1
Marquette 3 Providence 0
Xavier 3 Seton Hall 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 Bradley 1
Illinois State 3 Drake 0
Indiana State 3 Evansville 1
Loyola 3 Southern Illinois 1
Valparaiso 3 Missouri State 0
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 3 Kentucky 2
Texas A&M 3 South Carolina 0
Florida 3 Arkansas 0
LSU 3 Tennessee 2
Summit League
Omaha 3 Western Illinois
Fort Wayne 3 Oral Roberts 0
South Dakota 3 North Dakota State 2
Denver North Dakota PPD
MIAA
Central Oklahoma 3 Northwest Missouri State 0
Central Missouri 3 Newman 0
Washburn 3 Missouri Southern 2
Nebraska-Kearney 3 Missouri Western 0
Pittsburg State 3 Emporia State 2