(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton and Northern Iowa were regional college volleyball winners Friday night.
Nebraska (17-3 Overall, 9-2 Big Ten): No. 8 Nebraska rolled to a home sweep of Rutgers Friday night 25-10, 25-10, 25-20. Nebraska hit .384 as a team and held Rutgers to just .099 on the night. Lexi Sun led the way with 12 kills, while Jazz Sweet added 10. Nicklin Hames had 36 assists and 10 digs for the Huskers.
Iowa (9-13 Overall, 3-8 Big Ten): No. 7 Penn State swept Iowa in Iowa City Friday night 25-12, 25-22, 25-19. Iowa was paced by Griere Hughes, who finished with 10 kills. Courtney Buzzeric added 22 assists in the defeat.
Creighton (18-3 Overall, 11-0 Big East): No. 9 Creighton had little trouble in a home sweep of St. John's Friday night 25-22, 25-12, 25-22. The Bluejays hit .356 as a team on the night, including .500 in the final set. Jaela Zimmerman led Creighton with 13 kills. Erica Kostalec and Keeley Davis each added nine kills in the victory.
Northern Iowa (16-10 Overall, 9-3 MVC): Northern Iowa picked up a home win over Southern Illinois Friday night 3-1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16). Karlie Taylor posted her 17th double-double of the season with 18 kills and 18 digs to lead the Panthers. Inga Rotto had a career-high 14 kills, while Rachel Koop handed out 51 assists on the night.
Drake (9-16 Overall, 3-9 MVC): Drake dropped a home match to Missouri State Friday 3-1 (26-28, 25-23, 26-24, 25-22). Emily Plock had a big night for the Bulldogs with 18 kills and three block assists. Gillian Gergen finished with 13 kills, while Riley Dolphin had five blocks and five kills.
Omaha (14-12 Overall, 7-5 Summit): Omaha dropped a home match with Summit League leader South Dakota Friday night 3-1 (25-27, 26-24, 25-21, 25-14). Isabella Sade led the Mavericks with 16 kills and two blocks. Sadie Limback chipped in 15 kills of her own and five blocks. Sami Clarkson ended with 46 assists and seven digs.
Northwest Missouri State (17-6 Overall, 10-5 MIAA): No. 14 Northwest Missouri State dropped a road trip to No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney 3-1 (25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-15) Friday night. Hallie Sidney had a team-high 12 kills, while Maddy Ahrens passed out 34 assists. Libero Hannah Koechl had a good match in the back row with 30 digs.
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Rutgers 0
Penn State 3 Iowa 0
Northwestern 3 Michigan State 0
Michigan 3 Illinois 1
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 St. John's 0
Villanova 3 Georgetown 0
Marquette 3 Xavier 0
Providence 3 Seton Hall 0
Butler 3 DePaul 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 Southern Illinois 1
Missouri State 3 Drake 1
Bradley 3 Illinois State 2
Loyola 3 Evansville 0
Valparaiso 3 Indiana State 0
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 3 Kentucky 1
Tennessee 3 Mississippi 2
Mississippi State 3 Auburn 0
South Carolina 3 LSU 0
Summit League
South Dakota 3 Omaha 1
Fort Wayne 3 North Dakota State 1
Denver 3 South Dakota State 1
North Dakota 3 Western Illinois 2
MIAA
Nebraska-Kearney 3 Northwest Missouri State 1
Emporia State 3 Newman 0
Central Missouri 3 Fort Hays State 1
Missouri Western 3 Missouri Southern 2
Washburn 3 Central Oklahoma 0