(KMAland) -- Nebraska was a winner while Iowa, Kansas and Kansas State all lost in conference play in regional volleyball action on Wednesday.
Nebraska (21-3 overall, 13-2 Big Ten): Nicklin Hames had 34 assists and 13 digs for Nebraska in a 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 sweep of Michigan State (14-11, 5-10). Madi Kubik added 16 kills, and Callie Schwarzenbach added six blocks for the Huskers.
Iowa (9-17 overall, 3-12 Big Ten): Iowa fell in three sets (25-16, 25-20, 25-18) to Michigan (18-7, 11-4). Halle Johnston had 18 digs while Griere Hughes added eight kills and Gabrielle Orr finished with 16 assists.
Kansas (7-15 overall, 3-9 Big 12): Kansas dropped a 25-19, 26-24, 25-18 decision to Baylor (21-1, 11-). Ashley Smith had 10 kills, Sara Nielsen finished with 22 assists and Allie Nelson added 11 digs for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (8-16 overall, 3-9 Big 12): No. 1 Texas (18-2, 10-0) rolled to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of K-State. The Wildcats got 18 digs from Loren Hinkle while Sarah Dixon added 14 assists and Brynn Carlson had nine kills.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Michigan State 0
Michigan 3 Iowa 0
Big 12 Conference
Texas 3 Kansas State 0
Baylor 3 Kansas 0
Oklahoma 3 Texas Tech 2
TCU 3 West Virginia 1
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 3 Arkansas 2
Texas A&M 3 Auburn 0