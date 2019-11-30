(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, K-State and Missouri were winners while ISU, UNI and Kansas were losers in regional college volleyball action on Saturday.
Iowa State (17-11 overall, 8-8 Big 12): Iowa State won the first set before losing the final three in a 23-25, 25-9, 25-19, 25-22 defeat at the hands of No. 4 Texas (21-3, 15-1). Michal Schuler led the Cyclones with 15 kills while Annie Hatch added 10. Jenna Brandt had 23 assists, Piper Mauck chipped in 20 assists and Izzy Enna had a team-high 15 digs.
Nebraska (25-4 overall, 17-3 Big Ten): Nebraska had very little trouble with Ohio State, sweeping the Buckeyes 25-15, 25-16, 25-19. Lexi Sun had a team-high 12 kills while Nicklin Hames had 24 assists and 12 digs. Madi Kubik also had 12 digs, and Lauren Stivrins finished with six total blocks on the evening.
Iowa (10-21 overall, 4-16 Big Ten): Iowa finished their season with a four-set win over Maryland - 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19. Griere Hughes led Iowa with 14 kills while Kyndra Hansen had 12 winners and Amiya Jones tacked on 11. Emma Lowes passed out 20 assists, and Halle Johnston had 13 digs.
Northern Iowa (24-10): The Panthers lost in straight sets - 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 - in the final of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to Illinois State (22-11). Karlie Taylor led the Panthers with 19 kills and eight digs, and Rachel Koop had 29 assists in the defeat.
Kansas State (9-19 overall, 4-12 Big 12): Kansas State nabbed a 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of Texas Tech (17-13, 7-9). Holly Bonde put down 12 kills and had nine digs while Sarah Dixon and Teana Adams-Kaonohi had 18 assists apiece. Loren Hinkle added 23 digs on the match.
Kansas (9-17 overall, 5-11 Big 12): Kansas lost in five sets to West Virginia (12-17, 3-13), 20-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-8. The Jayhawks were led by Morgan Christon’s 19 kills, Sara Nielsen’s 40 assists and Allie Nelson’s 20 digs.
Missouri (21-7 overall, 13-5 SEC): Missouri won a 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 sweep over LSU (15-13, 9-9). Kylie Deberg had 13 kills while Dariana Hollingsworth added 12 and Leketor Member-Meneh pitched in 10 to go with eight digs. Andrea Fuentes produced 44 assists and six digs, and Riley Sents had a team-high 12 digs.
NCAA REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Ohio State 0
Iowa 3 Maryland 1
Michigan State 3 Indiana 1
Minnesota 3 Penn State 1
Wisconsin 3 Rutgers 0
Northwestern 3 Illinois 1
Big 12 Conference
Texas 3 Iowa State 1
Kansas State 3 Texas Tech 0
West Virginia 3 Kansas 2
Baylor 3 TCU 0
Big East Conference Tournament — Championship
St. John’s 3 Marquette 1
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — Championship
Illinois State 3 Northern Iowa 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 LSU 0
Auburn 3 Alabama 0
Kentucky 3 Ole Miss 0
Tennessee 3 Mississippi State 0
Florida 3 Texas A&M 2