(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Missouri and Kansas State all won, while Drake split two matches in college volleyball action Saturday.
Nebraska (4-0): Nebraska fought off a scrappy San Diego squad to win in five sets: 22-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11. Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 21 kills on a .318 hitting percentage. Nicklin Hames handed out 49 assists and finished with 17 digs in the win.
Iowa (3-1): Iowa suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Washington 33-31, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23. Meghan Buzzerio slammed 23 kills to lead the Hawkeyes, while Amiya Jones added 10 kills and four blocks. Gabrielle Orr finished with 43 assists and 11 digs.
Creighton (3-2): Creighton finished off a UNI Tournament championship witha . 3-1 win over USC by scores of 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20. Megan Ballenger paced the offense with 16 kills on .414 hitting. Creighton hit .355 as a team and finished with 65 kills.
Northern Iowa (2-4): Northern Iowa dropped its final two matches of its home tournament Saturday, losing to USC (25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22) and Kentucky (25-18, 25-20, 25-20). UNI's Karlie Taylor was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Drake (4-2): Drake split the last two matches of its home invitational Saturday, beating St. Louis (19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23) and losing to Milwaukee (19-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 15-13).
Missouri (4-0): Missouri stayed perfect on the young season with a 25-12, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 win over Northern Illinois. Kylie Deberg tallied 25 kills to lead the Tigers. Leketor Member-Meneh added 16 winners, while Tyanna Omazic added 13. Andrea Fuentes handed out 55 assists and added two blocks at the net.
Kansas (3-1): Kansas dropped a four-set match with South Carolina Saturday as part of the UCF Challenge. The Jayhawks fell 25-27, 27-25, 25-18, 25-13. Ashley Smith led the offense with 14 kills, while Zoe Hills (13) and Gracie Van Driel (11) finished in double figures.
Kansas State (4-2): Kansas State responded after dropping the opening set to pick up a 3-1 win over Central Arkansas Saturday: 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15. Peyton Williams and Brynn Carlson both finished with 17 kills. Dru Kuck led the defense with 28 digs.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 San Diego 2
Washington 3 Iowa 1
Ohio State 3 Duquesne 0
Houston 3 Maryland 2
Tennessee 3 Michigan State 2
Rutgers 3 Virginia 1
Penn State 3 LSU 0
Green Bay 3 Ohio State 1
Minnesota 3 Florida 0
Maryland 3 UTSA 1
Colorado 3 Illinois 0
Stephen F. Austin 3 Northwestern 1
Dayton 3 Michigan 2
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 3 Central Arkansas 1
Arizona 3 West Virginia 1
Florida Atlantic 3 TCU 2
Austin Peay 3 Texas Tech 1
South Carolina 3 Kansas 1
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 USC 1
Seton Hall 3 Binghamton 1
Northeastern 3 Seton Hall 1
Xavier 3 William & Mary 1
Wright State 3 Xavier 0
Villanova 3 Bryant 0
Morehead State 3 Providence 0
St. Johns 3 Howard 0
Marquette 3 Syracuse 0
Northern Kentucky 3 Georgetown 1
Stony Brook 3 Georgetown 2
DePaul 3 Bradley 1
Charlotte 3 Butler 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 3 St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 3 Drake 2
USC 3 Northern Iowa 1
Kentucky 3 Northern Iowa 0
Miami (OH) 3 Indiana State 0
Robert Morris 3 Valparaiso 1
DePaul 3 Bradley 1
Western Michigan 3 Loyola 1
Illinois State 3 Air Force 2
Southern Illinois 3 SE Louisiana 1
Houston Baptist 3 Missouri State 0
Mississippi 3 Missouri State 0
Southeast Missouri 3 Evansville 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 NIU 1
Auburn 3 USF 2
Mississippi State 3 Arkansas State 2
Mississippi State 3 Southern Mississippi 0
San Diego State 3 Arkansas 2
Alabama 3 North Carolina State 1
Texas A&M 3 Fairfield 0
Texas A&M 3 Pepperdine 1
Tennessee 3 Michigan State 2
Penn State 3 LSU 0
South Carolina 3 Kansas 1
Minnesota 3 Florida 0
Texas State 3 Georgia 0
Mississippi 3 Missouri State 0
Kentucky 3 Northern Iowa 0
Summit League
North Dakota 3 Marist 2
South Dakota State 3 Prairie View A&M 0
South Dakota 3 Louisiana Tech 0
Oral Roberts 3 Arkansas-Little Rock 0
Air Force 3 Oral Roberts 2
Fort Wayne 3 UC Riverside 2
Western Illinois 3 Jackson State 0
North Dakota State 3 Eastern Illinois 2