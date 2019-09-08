College Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Missouri and Kansas State all won, while Drake split two matches in college volleyball action Saturday.

Nebraska (4-0): Nebraska fought off a scrappy San Diego squad to win in five sets: 22-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11.  Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 21 kills on a .318 hitting percentage. Nicklin Hames handed out 49 assists and finished with 17 digs in the win.

Iowa (3-1): Iowa suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Washington 33-31, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23.  Meghan Buzzerio slammed 23 kills to lead the Hawkeyes, while Amiya Jones added 10 kills and four blocks.  Gabrielle Orr finished with 43 assists and 11 digs.

Creighton (3-2): Creighton finished off a UNI Tournament championship witha . 3-1 win over USC by scores of 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20. Megan Ballenger paced the offense with 16 kills on .414 hitting. Creighton hit .355 as a team and finished with 65 kills.

Northern Iowa (2-4): Northern Iowa dropped its final two matches of its home tournament Saturday, losing to USC (25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22) and Kentucky (25-18, 25-20, 25-20).  UNI's Karlie Taylor was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Drake (4-2): Drake split the last two matches of its home invitational Saturday, beating St. Louis (19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23) and losing to Milwaukee (19-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 15-13).  

Missouri (4-0): Missouri stayed perfect on the young season with a 25-12, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 win over Northern Illinois.  Kylie Deberg tallied 25 kills to lead the Tigers.  Leketor Member-Meneh added 16 winners, while Tyanna Omazic added 13.  Andrea Fuentes handed out 55 assists and added two blocks at the net.

Kansas (3-1): Kansas dropped a four-set match with South Carolina Saturday as part of the UCF Challenge.  The Jayhawks fell 25-27, 27-25, 25-18, 25-13.  Ashley Smith led the offense with 14 kills, while Zoe Hills (13) and Gracie Van Driel (11) finished in double figures.

Kansas State (4-2): Kansas State responded after dropping the opening set to pick up a 3-1 win over Central Arkansas Saturday: 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15.  Peyton Williams and Brynn Carlson both finished with 17 kills.  Dru Kuck led the defense with 28 digs.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference

Nebraska 3 San Diego 2

Washington 3 Iowa 1

Ohio State 3 Duquesne 0

Houston 3 Maryland 2

Tennessee 3 Michigan State 2

Rutgers 3 Virginia 1

Penn State 3 LSU 0

Green Bay 3 Ohio State 1

Minnesota 3 Florida 0

Maryland 3 UTSA 1

Colorado 3 Illinois 0

Stephen F. Austin 3 Northwestern 1

Dayton 3 Michigan 2

Big 12 Conference

Kansas State 3 Central Arkansas 1

Arizona 3 West Virginia 1

Florida Atlantic 3 TCU 2

Austin Peay 3 Texas Tech 1

South Carolina 3 Kansas 1

Big East Conference

Creighton 3 USC 1

Seton Hall 3 Binghamton 1

Northeastern 3 Seton Hall 1

Xavier 3 William & Mary 1

Wright State 3 Xavier 0

Villanova 3 Bryant 0

Morehead State 3 Providence 0

St. Johns 3 Howard 0

Marquette 3 Syracuse 0

Northern Kentucky 3 Georgetown 1

Stony Brook 3 Georgetown 2

DePaul 3 Bradley 1

Charlotte 3 Butler 1

Missouri Valley Conference

Drake 3 St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 3 Drake 2

USC 3 Northern Iowa 1

Kentucky 3 Northern Iowa 0

Miami (OH) 3 Indiana State 0

Robert Morris 3 Valparaiso 1

DePaul 3 Bradley 1

Western Michigan 3 Loyola 1

Illinois State 3 Air Force 2

Southern Illinois 3 SE Louisiana 1

Houston Baptist 3 Missouri State 0

Mississippi 3 Missouri State 0

Southeast Missouri 3 Evansville 0

Southeastern Conference

Missouri 3 NIU 1

Auburn 3 USF 2

Mississippi State 3 Arkansas State 2

Mississippi State 3 Southern Mississippi 0

San Diego State 3 Arkansas 2

Alabama 3 North Carolina State 1

Texas A&M 3 Fairfield 0

Texas A&M 3 Pepperdine 1

Tennessee 3 Michigan State 2

Penn State 3 LSU 0

South Carolina 3 Kansas 1

Minnesota 3 Florida 0

Texas State 3 Georgia 0

Mississippi 3 Missouri State 0

Kentucky 3 Northern Iowa 0

Summit League

North Dakota 3 Marist 2

South Dakota State 3 Prairie View A&M 0

South Dakota 3 Louisiana Tech 0

Oral Roberts 3 Arkansas-Little Rock 0

Air Force 3 Oral Roberts 2

Fort Wayne 3 UC Riverside 2

Western Illinois 3 Jackson State 0

North Dakota State 3 Eastern Illinois 2