(KMAland) -- Nebraska lost their first match of the season on Wednesday night to Stanford.
Nebraska (7-1): No. 1 Nebraska dropped their first match of the season to No. 2 Stanford in four sets - 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16. Madi Kubik had a team-high 14 kills while Lexi Sun, Jazz Sweet and Lauren Stivrins had nine each for the Huskers. Nicklin Hames passed out 40 assists and added 16 digs. Kenzie Knuckles had a team-best 15 digs.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Stanford 3 Nebraska 1
Notre Dame 3 Michigan 2
Purdue 3 Kentucky 2
Big 12 Conference
Rice 3 Texas 2
SMU 3 TCU 0
Southeastern Conference
