NCAA Volleyball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Nebraska lost their first match of the season on Wednesday night to Stanford.

Nebraska (7-1): No. 1 Nebraska dropped their first match of the season to No. 2 Stanford in four sets - 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16. Madi Kubik had a team-high 14 kills while Lexi Sun, Jazz Sweet and Lauren Stivrins had nine each for the Huskers. Nicklin Hames passed out 40 assists and added 16 digs. Kenzie Knuckles had a team-best 15 digs.

REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Stanford 3 Nebraska 1

Notre Dame 3 Michigan 2

Purdue 3 Kentucky 2

Big 12 Conference 

Rice 3 Texas 2

SMU 3 TCU 0

Southeastern Conference 

