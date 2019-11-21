(Kansas City) -- No. 20 Northwest Missouri State moved to the MIAA volleyball semifinals with a sweep of Missouri Western.
The Bearcats (21-8) won 25-12, 25-18, 27-25 behind 11 kills from Morgan Lewis and nine out of Genny Cuz. Hallie Sidney pitched in 10 kills and 12 digs, and Maddy Ahrens and Alyssa Rezac had 19 assists each. Sophie McMullen pulled up 18 digs.
Northwest will be back in action on Friday at 5:00 PM in the semifinals against No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney.
Other MIAA Tournament quarterfinals:
(2) Washburn 3 (7) Pitt State 0
(3) Central Missouri 3 (6) Central Oklahoma 1
(1) Nebraska Kearney 3 (8) Missouri Southern 0
(4) Northwest Missouri State 3 (5) Missouri Western 0