(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton, Omaha and UNI all won in regional college volleyball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (17-5 overall, 10-4 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State took a 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 sweep of Pittsburg State (11-12, 6-8). Hallie Sidney led with 18 kills and 13 digs while Maddy Ahrens pitched in 35 assists and 12 digs. Hannah Koechl added a team-high 17 digs.
Iowa State (12-7 overall, 3-4 Big 12) & Kansas State (7-13 overall, 2-6 Big 12): Iowa State won 25-20, 25-23, 25-16 over K-State behind double-digit kills from Annie Hatch (12 kills) and Candelaria Herrera (11 kills). Piper Mauck added 28 assists and 10 digs, and Michal Schuler had a team-high 15 digs. K-State’s Anna Dixon finished with 10 kills, and Sarah Dixon had 13 assists. Dru Kuck finished with 15 digs.
Nebraska (16-3 overall, 8-2 Big Ten): Nebraska lost in five sets - 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 15-8 - to Purdue (14-5, 6-4). Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins had 18 kills each, Nicklin Hames passed out 54 assists and Kenzie Knuckles had 18 digs. Sun added 17 digs, and Madi Kubik had 12 kills and 13 digs.
Iowa (9-12 overall, 3-7 Big Ten): Iowa won a 27-25, 20-25, 25-20, 14-25, 16-14 five-set battle with Indiana (12-11, 1-9). Amiya Jones led the Hawkeyes with 15 kills and seven aces, and Courtney Buzzerio passed out 51 assists. Halle Johnston pitched in 19 digs, and Hannah Clayton had a team-best seven blocks.
Creighton (17-3 overall, 10-0 Big East): Creighton swept Providence (25-14, 25-21, 25-15) for a second straight night. Jaela Zimmerman produced 13 kills and 12 digs, and Madelyn Cole added 30 assists in the sweep.
Omaha (12-11 overall, 5-4 Summit): Omaha took a 25-14, 25-23, 25-20 sweep of North Dakota (10-13, 2-7). Sami Clarkson had 34 assist sand 11 digs, Sadie Limback added 13 kills and Anna Blaschko had five blocks. Claire Mountjoy led the Mavs with 13 digs.
Northern Iowa (16-9 overall, 10-1 MVC): Northern Iowa won in five sets (23-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12 - over Evansville (14-7, 5-5). Karlie Taylor had 22 kills and 21 digs, and Rachel Koop passed out 61 assists. Abbi Staack added 15 digs, and Baylee Petersen had 12 digs.
Drake (8-15 overall, 2-8 MVC): Drake lost in four sets - 27-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15 - to Indiana State (4-16, 2-8). Emily Plock had 21 kills for the Bulldogs, and Paige Aspinwall passed out 23 assists. Kylee Macke had a match-high 27 digs.
Kansas (6-12 overall, 2-6 Big 12): Sara Nielsen had 31 assists, Ashley Smith finished with 10 kills and Allie Nelson had a team-high eight digs for the Jayhawks in a three-set loss to Texas.
COMPLETE VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 3 Kansas State 0
Texas 3 Kansas 0
Oklahoma 3 Texas Tech 1
Baylor 3 West Virginia 1
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 3 Nebraska 2
Iowa 3 Indiana 2
Illinois 3 Ohio State 0
Penn State 3 Maryland 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Providence 0
Marquette 3 Seton Hall 0
St. John’s 3 DePaul 1
Villanova 3 Xavier 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 2
Indiana State 3 Drake 1
Missouri State 3 Illinois State 1
Bradley 3 Southern Illinois 0
Summit League
Omaha 3 North Dakota 0