(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball won in five sets on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (15-5 overall, 8-4 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State survived a five-set battle with Missouri Western (11-8, 5-6), 26-28, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13. Hallie Sidney had 22 kills and 23 digs to lead the Bearcats while Maddy Ahrens added 29 assists and Hannah Koechl and Rachel Sturdevant had 19 digs apiece.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Summit League
Denver 3 North Dakota 0
Fort Wayne 3 Western Illinois 2
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 5 Evansville 1
Michigan 1 Notre Dame 0
Oakland 1 Michigan State 0
James Madison 1 Penn State 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Summit League
Bowling Green 4 Fort Wayne 0
Oral Roberts 5 Northern Kentucky 2
Tulsa 1 Denver 1 — 2 OT