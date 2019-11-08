(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Missouri and Omaha each picked up wins Friday night in regional college volleyball action.
Northwest Missouri State (19-6 overall, 12-5 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State swept Newman (1-26, 1-17) — 25-18, 25-16, 25-19. Halli Sidney had 17 kills and 12 digs to lead the Bearcats while Alyssa Rezac had 41 assists. Morgan Lewis and Bethany Elkins added nine kills each, and Hannah Koechl produced 14 digs.
Creighton (19-4 overall, 12-1 Big East): Creighton dropped its first Big East match of the season at Villanova -- 25-22, 25-16, 25-20. The loss snapped a streak of 31 straight conference wins for the Bluejays. Jaela Zimmerman led CU with 15 kills, while Brittany Witt added 26 digs in the loss.
Northern Iowa (18-9 overall, 12-1 MVC): UNI picked up a road MVC win at Illinois State Friday 3-1 (22-25, 26-24, 28-26, 25-12). Karlie Taylor had a dominant night with 22 kills and 23 digs. Taylor added two solo blocks and three block assists on a night that saw the Panthers with 21 total blocks as a team.
Drake (13-11 overall, 9-4 MVC): Drake was swept on the road at Bradley Friday night 25-18, 27-25, 25-23. Kylee Macke moved into second all-time in career digs at Drake in the loss with 12 digs on the night. Emily Plock had a big night offensively with 24 kills and 14 digs.
Missouri (15-6 overall, 7-4 SEC): Missouri outlasted Alabama Friday night 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 18-16). The Tigers were led by 21 kills from Leketor Member-Meneh. Andrea Fuentes handed out 61 assists and Riley Sents finished with 11 digs in the win.
Omaha (15-12 overall, 8-5 Summit): Omaha avenged an earlier loss this year with a 3-1 win at Fort Wayne (22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 25-21). Sadie Limback finished with a double-double in 19 kills and 10 digs. Sami Clarkson added a double-double of her own with a 56-assist, 12-dig night. Isabella Sade added 16 kills and Anna Blaschko chipped in 14.
COMPLETE REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 3 Maryland 0
Ohio State 3 Wisconsin 1
Purdue 3 Rutgers 0
Penn State 3 Indiana 0
Big 12 Conference
Texas 3 Oklahoma 1
Big East Conference
Villanova 3 Creighton 0
Georgetown 3 Providence 0
Butler 3 Seton Hall 2
St. John’s 3 Xavier 0
Marquette 3 DePaul 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 Illinois State 1
Bradley 3 Drake 0
Valparaiso 3 Southern Illinois 2
Evansville 3 Indiana State 0
Loyola 3 Missouri State 1
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Alabama 2
Kentucky 3 Georgia 0
Texas A&M 3 Arkansas 0
Florida 3 Ole Miss 2
South Carolina 3 Mississippi State 0
Summit League
Omaha 3 Fort Wayne 1
Oral Roberts 3 Western Illinois 2
South Dakota 3 North Dakota State 0
Denver 3 North Dakota 0
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 3 Newman 0
Central Missouri 3 Central Oklahoma 1
Emporia State 3 Missouri Southern 2
Washburn 3 Pittsburg State 0