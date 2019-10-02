(KMAland) -- The Omaha volleyball team lost for the first time in Summit League play on Tuesday evening.
Omaha (9-8, 2-1): Omaha lost for the first time in Summit League play, falling 21-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 15-12 to Oral Roberts. Anna Blaschko led the Mavericks with a career-high tying 19 kills while Sadie Limback had 18 kills and Isabella Sade finished with 13. Sami Clarkson passed out 56 assists, and Claire Mountjoy had a match-high 28 digs.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Summit League
