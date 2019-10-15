(KMAland) -- Omaha fell in five sets in Summit League action on Tuesday night in regional college volleyball action.
Northwest Missouri State (13-4, 6-3 MIAA): No. 14 Northwest Missouri State lost to No. 9 Central Missouri in straight sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-18). Maddy Ahrens had 22 assists, Hannah Koechl finished with 13 digs and Morgan Lewis pitched in eight kills on the night for the Bearcats.
Omaha (10-11, 3-4 Summit): Omaha dropped a 19-25, 28-26, 24-26, 25-19, 15-10 five-set decision to Denver. Isabella Sade had 16 kills and five blocks while Anna Blaschko added 15 winners and Sadie Limback and Alexa Blase had 11 and 10, respectively. Sami Clarkson passed out 56 assists and added 10 digs, and Claire Mountjoy had 16 digs.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 3 Morehead State 1
Summit League
Denver 3 Omaha 2
North Dakota State 3 North Dakota 1
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Akron 2 Michigan State 0
Hartford 2 Rutgers 2
Penn State 3 Pittsburgh 1
Wisconsin 2 SIU Edwardsville 2
Big East Conference
Villanova 2 La Salle 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola 3 UIC 1
Summit League
Milwaukee 2 Eastern Illinois 0
Western Illinois 2 Detroit Mercy 0
Saint Louis 1 Denver 0