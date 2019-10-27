(KMAland) -- Omaha and Missouri grabbed conference sweeps in regional volleyball action on Sunday.
Omaha (13-11 overall, 6-4 Summit): Omaha’s sweep had scores of 25-13, 25-10, 25-16 over North Dakota. Sami Clarkson had 44 assists while Sadie Limback finished with 15 kills and five aces. Claire Mountjoy (15 digs) and Anna Blaschko (3 blocks) led defensively.
Missouri (14-4 overall, 6-2 SEC): Missouri took a 25-19, 27-25, 25-18 sweep over Mississippi State. Kylie Deberg had 14 kills and three blocks to lead the attack while Andrea Fuentes passed out 51 assists. Leketor Member-Meneh (13 kills) and Tyanna Omazic (12 kills) also had double-digit kills for the Tigers.
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 3 Michigan State 1
Wisconsin 3 Michigan 1
Rutgers 3 Northwestern 2
Big East Conference
Butler 3 Georgetown 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Mississippi State 0
South Carolina 3 Alabama 0
Florida 3 Tennessee 1
Arkansas 3 Auburn 0
Kentucky 3 Ole Miss 1
Texas A&M 3 Georgia 0
Summit League
Omaha 3 North Dakota State 0
South Dakota 3 North Dakota 0
Western Illinois 3 South Dakota State 0
Denver 3 Oral Roberts 0