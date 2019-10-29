NCAA

(KMAland) -- Omaha volleyball swept Oral Roberts in regional action on Tuesday.

Omaha (14-11 overall, 7-4 Summit): Omaha took a 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Oral Roberts. Isabella Sade, Alexa Blasé and Sadie Limback all had 11 kills each for the Mavericks while Limback added four aces, and Sami Clarkson passed out 36 assists. Claire Mountjoy led the defense with 12 digs.

COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Summit League 

Omaha 3 Oral Roberts 0

COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Penn State 3 Maryland 2

Indiana 5 Ohio State

Lehigh 1 Rutgers 0

Michigan 2 Michigan State 0

Big East Conference 

Army 2 Seton Hall 1

Xavier 4 UNC Asheville 0

Summit League 

Duke 1 Denver 0

Northern Kentucky 3 Fort Wayne 1