(KMAland) -- Omaha volleyball swept Oral Roberts in regional action on Tuesday.
Omaha (14-11 overall, 7-4 Summit): Omaha took a 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Oral Roberts. Isabella Sade, Alexa Blasé and Sadie Limback all had 11 kills each for the Mavericks while Limback added four aces, and Sami Clarkson passed out 36 assists. Claire Mountjoy led the defense with 12 digs.
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Summit League
Omaha 3 Oral Roberts 0
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 3 Maryland 2
Indiana 5 Ohio State
Lehigh 1 Rutgers 0
Michigan 2 Michigan State 0
Big East Conference
Army 2 Seton Hall 1
Xavier 4 UNC Asheville 0
Summit League
Duke 1 Denver 0
Northern Kentucky 3 Fort Wayne 1