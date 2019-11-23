(KMAland) -- Omaha advanced to the Summit League final, UNI picked up an MVC win and Iowa, Drake, Kansas and K-State all lost in regional volleyball action on Saturday.
Iowa (9-20 overall, 3-15 Big Ten): Iowa lost a straight set match with No. 7 Minnesota (21-5, 15-3), 25-14, 25-19, 25-22. Courtney Buzzerio led the Hawkeyes with 10 kills and 10 assist while Halle Johnston had 14 digs. Emma Lowes added a team-high 12 assists.
Omaha (19-13 overall): The Mavericks handed South Dakota (27-2) their first loss to a Summit League team with a 21-25, 28-26, 29-27, 26-24 win in the Summit League semifinals. Isabella Sade had 17 kills while Alexa Blase and Anna Blaschko had 15 winners each. Sami Clarkson produced 52 assists, and Claire Mountjoy led with 22 digs.
Northern Iowa (23-9 overall, 17-1 MVC): Northern Iowa swept a 25-20, 25-13, 25-11 decision with Valparaiso (13-19, 8-10). Karlie Taylor and Kate Busswitz had 12 kills each while Kaylissa Arndorfer finished with 11 winners. Rachel Koop passed out 35 assists on the evening.
Drake (10-22 overall, 3-15 MVC): Drake lost in five to Loyola (21-10, 14-4) - 25-13, 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 15-10. Emily Plock had 26 kills, four blocks and three aces for the Bulldogs while Paige Aspinwall had 26 assists and Kylee Macke added 13 digs.
Kansas (8-15 overall, 4-9 Big 12): Kansas lost a four-set battle with No. 1 Texas - 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18. Ashley Smith led Kansas with 16 kills while Sara Nielsen added 34 assists and Allie Nelson had 16 digs.
Kansas State (8-19 overall, 3-12 Big 12): The Wildcats lost a 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 sweep to Baylor (23-1, 14-1). Loren Hinkle had a team-high 12 digs while Megan Vernon finished with six blocks.
NCAA REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Minnesota 3 Iowa 0
Purdue 3 Michigan 0
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 3 Kansas State 0
Texas 3 Kansas 1
Texas Tech 3 TCU 2
Big East Conference
Butler 3 Xavier 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 Valparaiso 0
Loyola 3 Drake 2
Illinois State 3 Evansville 0
Bradley 3 Indiana State 1
Summit League Tournament — Semifinals
Omaha 3 South Dakota 1
Denver 3 Fort Wayne 1