NCAA Volleyball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, Creighton, Drake, Northern Iowa, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were all winners in Friday college volleyball action.

Nebraska (9-1, 1-0): Nebraska rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pick up a conference road win at Illinois 3-2 (25-22, 25-27, 26-28, 25-22, 15-10).  Jazz Sweet slammed a career-high 17 kills to lead the Huskers.  Lexi Sun added 11 kills and 11 digs for a double-double.

Iowa (7-5, 1-0): Iowa won its Big Ten opener 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22) at Northwestern Friday night.  Courtney Buzzerio paced the Hawkeyes with 15 kills.  Brie Orr dished out 37 assists and led the team with 17 digs.

Creighton (8-3, 1-0): Creighton trailed only once in a dominant 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-19) sweep of Villanova to open Big East play.  The Jays hit .365 as a team.  Jaela Zimmerman finished with a match-high 13 kills, while Erica Kostelac had 11 kills on just 17 swings.

Drake (7-7, 1-0): Drake outlasted Indiana State 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 15-9) to open MVC play with a win.  Haley Bush led the Bulldogs with 25 kills, while Paige Aspinwall had 40 assists and 20 digs -- the first Drake player to do so since 2007.

Northern Iowa (6-8, 1-0): Northern Iowa took down Evansville at home Friday night 3-1 (25-17, 30-32, 26-24, 25-17).  Karlie Taylor continued her fantastic season with 22 kills and 14 digs.  Setter Rachel Koop handed out 47 assists in the win.

Omaha (8-7, 1-0): Omaha opened Summit League play with a 3-1 (24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-11) win over North Dakota State Friday night.  Anna Blaschko and Sadie Limback paced the Mavericks with 18 kills apiece.  Sami Clarkson posted a double-double with 53 assists and 10 digs.

Northwest Missouri State (10-1, 3-0): Northwest Missouri State stayed perfect in MIAA play with a 3-1 (15-25, 31-29, 25-16, 25-22) win at Pittsburg State.  Jadyn Ferguson posted 19 kills and three blocks, while Rachel Sturdevant had a career-high 16 kills and 11 digs.

REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 3 Illinois 2

Iowa 3 Northwestern 1

Minnesota 3 Indiana 0

Wisconsin 3 Purdue 0

Big East Conference 

Creighton 3 Villanova 0

Georgetown 3 Providence 2

St. John's 3 DePaul 1

Marquette 3 Seton Hall 0

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 3 Indiana State 2

Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 1

Southern Illinois 3 Bradley 2

Illinois State 3 Missouri State 0

Loyola 3 Valparaiso 0

Southeastern Conference 

Kentucky 3 Mississippi State 1

Mississippi 3 Tennessee 2

Georgia 3 South Carolina 2

Florida 3 Auburn 0

Summit League 

Omaha 3 North Dakota 1

Fort Wayne 3 Denver 1

South Dakota 3 Oral Roberts 1

South Dakota State 3 North Dakota State 1

MIAA

Northwest Missouri State 3 Pittsburg State 1

Central Oklahoma 3 Fort Hays State 1

Central Missouri 3 Missouri Southern 0

Nebraska-Kearney 3 Newman 0