(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, Creighton, Drake, Northern Iowa, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were all winners in Friday college volleyball action.
Nebraska (9-1, 1-0): Nebraska rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pick up a conference road win at Illinois 3-2 (25-22, 25-27, 26-28, 25-22, 15-10). Jazz Sweet slammed a career-high 17 kills to lead the Huskers. Lexi Sun added 11 kills and 11 digs for a double-double.
Iowa (7-5, 1-0): Iowa won its Big Ten opener 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22) at Northwestern Friday night. Courtney Buzzerio paced the Hawkeyes with 15 kills. Brie Orr dished out 37 assists and led the team with 17 digs.
Creighton (8-3, 1-0): Creighton trailed only once in a dominant 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-19) sweep of Villanova to open Big East play. The Jays hit .365 as a team. Jaela Zimmerman finished with a match-high 13 kills, while Erica Kostelac had 11 kills on just 17 swings.
Drake (7-7, 1-0): Drake outlasted Indiana State 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 15-9) to open MVC play with a win. Haley Bush led the Bulldogs with 25 kills, while Paige Aspinwall had 40 assists and 20 digs -- the first Drake player to do so since 2007.
Northern Iowa (6-8, 1-0): Northern Iowa took down Evansville at home Friday night 3-1 (25-17, 30-32, 26-24, 25-17). Karlie Taylor continued her fantastic season with 22 kills and 14 digs. Setter Rachel Koop handed out 47 assists in the win.
Omaha (8-7, 1-0): Omaha opened Summit League play with a 3-1 (24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-11) win over North Dakota State Friday night. Anna Blaschko and Sadie Limback paced the Mavericks with 18 kills apiece. Sami Clarkson posted a double-double with 53 assists and 10 digs.
Northwest Missouri State (10-1, 3-0): Northwest Missouri State stayed perfect in MIAA play with a 3-1 (15-25, 31-29, 25-16, 25-22) win at Pittsburg State. Jadyn Ferguson posted 19 kills and three blocks, while Rachel Sturdevant had a career-high 16 kills and 11 digs.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Illinois 2
Iowa 3 Northwestern 1
Minnesota 3 Indiana 0
Wisconsin 3 Purdue 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Villanova 0
Georgetown 3 Providence 2
St. John's 3 DePaul 1
Marquette 3 Seton Hall 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 3 Indiana State 2
Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 1
Southern Illinois 3 Bradley 2
Illinois State 3 Missouri State 0
Loyola 3 Valparaiso 0
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 3 Mississippi State 1
Mississippi 3 Tennessee 2
Georgia 3 South Carolina 2
Florida 3 Auburn 0
Summit League
Omaha 3 North Dakota 1
Fort Wayne 3 Denver 1
South Dakota 3 Oral Roberts 1
South Dakota State 3 North Dakota State 1
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 3 Pittsburg State 1
Central Oklahoma 3 Fort Hays State 1
Central Missouri 3 Missouri Southern 0
Nebraska-Kearney 3 Newman 0