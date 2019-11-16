(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Missouri were winners while Drake and Omaha both lost in regional volleyball action on Friday.
Iowa State (17-8 overall, 8-5 Big 12): The Cyclones beat Oklahoma in four sets (25-23, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25). Eleanor Holthaus had 19 kills and 14 digs while Avery Rhodes landed in nine winners and had five blocks. Piper Mauck finished with 46 assists and 15 digs, and Brooke Andersen added 15 digs.
Omaha (16-13 overall, 9-6 Summit): Omaha dropped a conference battle to Denver (20-7, 12-3) in straight sets, 28-26, 25-19, 25-20. Sadie Limback had a team-high 11 kills while Sami Clarkson had 31 assists.
Northern Iowa (21-9 overall, 15-1 MVC) & Drake (9-20, 3-13): Karlie Taylor led Northern Iowa with 17 kills and 17 digs in a 25-18, 26-24, 25-17 win over Drake. Rachel Koop had 43 assists, and Kate Busswitz finished with 13 kills. Emily Plock topped Drake with 13 kills and three aces, and Kylee Macke finished with 20 digs.
Missouri (17-6 overall, 9-4 SEC): Missouri swept through Alabama (12-12, 4-9), 25-15, 25-18, 25-19). Kylie Deberg led with 11 kills while Andrea Fuentes had 41 assists. Riley Sents added a team-high 12 digs.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 3 Indiana 2
Purdue 3 Ohio State 1
Penn State Illinois
Northwestern 3 Rutgers 0
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State Oklahoma 1
Big East Conference
Butler 3 Providence 0
St. John’s 3 Seton Hall 0
DePaul 3 Villanova 2
Marquette 3 Georgetown 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 Drake 0
Indiana State 3 Southern Illinois 1
Illinois State 3 Valparaiso 2
Loyola 3 Bradley 2
Evansville 3 Missouri State 1
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Alabama 0
Florida 3 LSU 0
Kentucky 3 South Carolina 0
Georgia 3 Ole Miss 0
Summit League
Denver 3 Omaha 0
South Dakota 3 Western Illinois 1
Fort Wayne 3 South Dakota State 0
Oral Roberts 3 North Dakota 1