(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Nebraska won in five sets each while UNI's Bobbi Petersen tied the all-time program record for wins and more from Saturday's regional college volleyball.
Northwest Missouri State (18-6 overall, 11-5 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State took a 25-19, 21-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13 come-from-behind win over Fort Hays State (6-18, 3-13). Morgan Lewis had a team-high 15 kills and five blocks while Hallie Sidney finished with 14 kills and Genny Cruz had 12. Maddy Ahrens passed out 38 assists, and Hannah Koechl finished with 16 digs.
Nebraska (18-3 overall, 10-2 Big Ten): No. 8 Nebraska knocked off No. 7 Penn State (17-4, 10-2) in five sets, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13. Lexi Sun had a team-high 20 kills to go with four blocks while Madi Kubik finished with 15 kills and 22 digs. Callie Schwarzenbach had nine blocks, Nicklin Hames pitched in 54 assists and four block sand Kenzie Knuckles recorded a team-high 24 digs.
Iowa (9-14 overall, 3-9 Big Ten): Rutgers (7-16, 1-11) picked up their first conference win with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 sweep of the Hawkeyes. Griere Hughes had 18 kills, and Courtney Buzzerio passed out 29 assists for Iowa. Halle Johnston finished with 23 digs.
Northern Iowa (18-9 overall, 12-1 MVC): Northern Iowa coach Bobbi Petersen won her 503rd match to tie a program record with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 win over Missouri State (8-19, 5-8). Inga Rotto and Emily Holterhaus had 10 kills apiece, and Karlie Taylor finished with nine kills. Abbi Staack led with 17 digs, and Rachel Koop had 37 assists.
Drake (9-17 overall, 3-10 MVC): Drake lost to Southern Illinois (13-14, 5-8) in four sets, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19. Gillian Gergen had nine kills, three aces and two blocks for the Bulldogs, and Riley Dolphin added eight kills and three blocks. Paige Aspinwall pitched in 27 assists and 17 digs, and Kylee Macke had 23 digs.
Kansas State (8-14 overall, 3-7 Big 12): The Wildcats won a 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-7 five-set battle with TCU (7-13, 2-8). Brynn Carlson and Gloria Mutiri had 13 kills apiece while Sarah Dixon had 26 assists and Teana Adams-Kaonohi finished with 22 assists and 10 digs. Loren Hinkle had a team-high 16 digs for the Wildcats, and Peyton Williams had eight blocks.
Kansas (6-13 overall, 2-7 Big 12): Kansas lost a straight sets battle with Oklahoma (15-6, 7-3), 26-24, 25-19, 25-20. Zoe Hill had eight kills for KU while Sara Nielsen finished with 29 assists.
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Penn State 2
Rutgers 3 Iowa 0
Ohio State 3 Maryland 0
Illinois 3 Michigan State 0
Michigan 3 Northwestern 2
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 3 Kansas 0
Kansas State 3 TCU 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 Missouri State 0
Southern Illinois 3 Drake 1
Loyola 3 Indiana State 1
Valparaiso 3 Evansville 0