(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Drake, Northern Iowa, Missouri and Northwest Missouri State all won Friday in regional college volleyball action.
Nebraska (16-2 Overall, 8-1 Big Ten): No. 5 Nebraska dropped the opening set on the road, but bounced back for a 3-1 win over Indiana (22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14). Lauren Strivins posted a season-high 17 kills, while Jazz Sweet (14), Lexi Sun (13) and Madi Kubik (10) all were in double figures.
Iowa (8-11 Overall, 2-7 Big Ten): Iowa took the opening set, but fell to Purdue Friday night 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15). Courtney Buzzerio paced the Hawkeyes with 15 kills, while Brie Orr handed out 35 assists. Halle Johnston led the back line with 16 digs.
Creighton (16-3 Overall, 9-0 Big East): Creighton picked up its ninth conference win Friday night, marking the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Bluejays have been unbeaten halfway through the conference slate. Erica Kostelac finished with 14 kills, while Brittany Witt had 17 digs in the win.
Drake (8-14 Overall, 2-7 MVC): Drake outlasted Evansville on the road for a 3-2 (25-23, 26-24, 10-25, 15-25, 15-8) win Friday night. Emily Plock slammed 20 kills to propel her team to their first conference road win of the year. Plock had 14 of her kills in the first two set.
Northern Iowa (15-9 Overall, 9-1 MVC): Northern Iowa picked up a road sweep of Indiana State Friday night (25-19, 25-9, 25-19). The win marked the 500th in the career of Panther Coach Bobbi Petersen. Karlie Taylor had another big night, leading the way with 12 kills. Kaylissa Arndorfer and Kate Busswitz each added 11 kills. Arndorfer had four blocks and Busswitz totaled three blocks.
Missouri (13-4 Overall, 5-2 SEC): Missouri cruised to a sweep at Arkansas Friday night (25-15, 25-19, 25-23). For the eighth time this year, the Tigers hit over .300 as a team. Kylie Deberg led the way with 14 kills and nine digs, while Tyanna Omazic had 10 kills on .471 hitting.
Northwest Missouri State (15-6 Overall, 8-5 MIAA): No. 14 Northwest Missouri State rolled to a sweep at home against Missouri Southern State Friday night (25-19, 25-19, 26-24). Hallie Sidney had a double-double, tallying 11 kills and 14 digs, while Maddy Ahrens had 31 assists, 14 digs and seven kills in the win.
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Indiana 1
Purdue 3 Iowa 1
Wisconsin 3 Michigan State 0
Minnesota 3 Michigan 2
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Providence 0
DePaul 3 Seton Hall 1
Villanova 3 Butler 2
Xavier 3 Georgetown 2
Marquette 3 St. John's 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 3 Evansville 2
Northern Iowa 3 Indiana State 0
Missouri State 3 Bradley 2
Southern Illinois 3 Illinois State 1
Loyola 3 Valparaiso 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Arkansas 0
South Carolina 3 Tennessee 0
Florida 3 Alabama 0
Mississippi State 3 Auburn 1
Summit League
Denver 3 Fort Wayne 1
North Dakota State 3 South Dakota State 1
South Dakota 3 Oral Roberts 0
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 3 Missouri Southern 0
Central Missouri 3 Pittsburg State 1
Nebraska-Kearney 3 Central Oklahoma 0
Newman 3 Fort Hays State 2