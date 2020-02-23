(KMAland) -- Missouri routed Iowa State while former KMAlanders Evan Hansen and Andrew Null won conference titles and Dusten Reed took a conference third place medal.
Iowa State (9-5) lost to Missouri (12-7) — Missouri rolled to a 27-6 dual win over Iowa State. Allen hart, Alex Butler, Brock Mauller, Jarrett Jacques, Peyton Mocco, Connor Flynn, Dylan Wisman and Canten Marriott all won for the Tigers while ISU’s wins came from Alex Mackall and Gannon Gremmel.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Evan Hansen, Exira-EHK/Grand View: Hansen rolled through the 197-pound Heart of America bracket with a pair of wins by fall and a 2-0 decision in the championship.
-Andrew Null, Plattsmouth/Northwestern: Null won his 165-pound semifinal by fall and the championship by major decision to claim the conference title.
-Dusten Reed, Lenox/Morningside: Reed lost in the 133 pound quarterfinals via decision before back to back pins in the back half of the bracket to claim third place.