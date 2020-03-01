(Kearney) -- Former Glenwood wrestler Matt Malcom qualified for the NCAA Division II wrestling tournament with a runner-up finish on Saturday the NCAA Super Regional in Kearney, Nebraska.
The UNK standout advanced to the championship at 165 pounds before dropping a 7-6 decision to Fred Green of Central Methodist.
Meanwhile, former Missouri Valley standout Dalton Jensen led the UNK wrestling team to a Super Region VI Championship, qualifying seven total for the NCAAs.
View the complete release from UNK athletics linked here.