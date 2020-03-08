(KMAland) -- Former Exira/EHK star wrestler Evan Hansen finished a brilliant career with a fourth NAIA national championship.
The 197-pounder beat Isaac Bartel (Montana State-Northern) by fall in 6:37 to clinch the title.
Plattsmouth alum and Northwestern’s Andrew Null placed eighth at 165.
IWCC places third at NJCAA Championships
Iowa Western had 104 points to tie for third at the NJCAA Championships. Clackamas had 133.5 points to win the event.
Iowa Western’s Isaiah Crosby won a national championship for the Reivers at 165 pounds.
Iowa leads Big Tens, Nebraska second
Spencer Lee, Pat Lugo, Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer are in the finals of their respective brackets for Iowa at the Big Ten championships.
The Hawkeyes have 121.5 points and Nebraska has 102.5 to hold the top two spots. Ohio State (94), Penn State (93.5) and Purdue (77.5) are also in the top five.
The Huskers have one finalist in Eric Schultz at 197.
Iowa State, UNI in top three at Big 12 championships
Iowa State is second and UNI is third following the opening day at the Big 12 championships in Tulsa. Oklahoma State is in the lead.
The Cyclones have 92 points and have four in the finals: Alex Mackall (125), Ian Parker (141), David Carr (157) and Gannon Gremmel (285).
Northern Iowa is not far behind with 90.5 points and two finalists. Bryce Steiert (174) and Taylor Lujan (184) will wrestle for championships.
Missouri on top at MAC championships
Missouri has four finalists and leads with 112.5 points after the opening day of the MAC championships.
Allan Hart (133), Brock Mauller (149), Jarrett Jacques (157) and Dylan Wisman (184) will all wrestle for conference crowns on Sunday.