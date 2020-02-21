(KMAland) -- Nebraska and former KMAlanders McGwire Midkiff, Andrew Null and Dusten Reed were all winners on Friday in college wrestling action.
BIG TEN: Nebraska (11-3, 6-3) def. Minnesota — No. 4 Nebraska won seven of 10 bouts to take a 29-12 win over NO. 13 Minnesota. Eric Schultz, Alex Thomsen, Ridge Lovett and Chad Red Jr. all won with bonus points while Isaiah White, Taylor Venz and Caleb Licking won by decision.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-McGwire Midkiff, Thomas Jefferson/North Dakota State: Midkiff won by decision over No. 17 Daniel Vega of South Dakota State.
-Andrew Null, Plattsmouth/Northwestern: Won by technical fall in GPAC Quarterfinal at 165 pounds.
-Dusten Reed, Lenox/Morningside: Won by fall in GPAC quarterfinal at 133 pounds.