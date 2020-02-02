(KMAland) -- Nebraska beat No. 3 Ohio State, Iowa pummeled Michigan State and Missouri lost to Oklahoma State in regional college wrestling on Sunday.
Iowa (10-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten): Iowa pummeled Michigan State, 32-3, in Big Ten action. Spencer Lee (pin), Michael Kemerer (major decision) and Tony Cassioppi (major decision) all scored bonus points while Paul Glynn, Carter Happel, Pat Lugo, Kaleb Young, Jeremiah Moody, Cam Caffey and Jacob Warner were also winners for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska (7-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten): No. 6 Nebraska edged past No. 3 Ohio State, 19-14. Isaiah White clinched the win with a fall in the final match of the night while Mikey Labriola, David Jensen, Alex Thomsen, Ridge Lovett and Peyton Robb also picked up wins for the Huskers.
Missouri (10-6 overall): Missouri lost a 26-6 dual with No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Tigers only wins came from Allan Hart at 133 and Brock Mauller at 149.