(KMAland) -- Iowa cruised over Iowa State while Nebraska edged Northern Iowa in regional college wrestling action on Sunday.
Iowa (2-0) & Iowa State (1-1): Iowa rolled to a 29-6 win over Iowa State, scoring the first nine points on a Spencer Lee tech. fall and a major decision by Austin DeSanto. The Cyclones lone wins came from Ian Parker and David Carr. Iowa scored the final 17 points of the dual. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
Nebraska (4-0) & Northern Iowa (0-2): No. 3 Nebraska took a 23-19 win over No. 17 Northern Iowa on Sunday. The Huskers trailed 9-0 before scoring the next 18 and secured the win with Eric Schultz’s technical fall at 197. Check out the the complete recap from Nebraska athletics linked here.