(KMAland) -- The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team moved to 8-0 in the Big Ten Conference and clinched at least a share of the conference regular season crown with a 27-9 win over No. 22 Michigan.
The Hawkeyes had two wrestlers pick up bonus points — Alex Marinelli grabbed a major decision while Michael Kemerer had a tech. fall win at 165 and 171, respectively.
Spencer Lee (125), Carter Happel (141), Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157), Cash Wilcke (184) and Jacob Warner all were winners for Iowa.
Also in regional college wrestling on Saturday, Thomas Jefferson alum and North Dakota State 125-pounder McGwire Midkiff was a winner via forfeit. The Bison won over Fresno State, 28-7, for their fourth straight win.