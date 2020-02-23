(KMAland) -- Iowa finished a perfect dual season, and Iowa State clinched a share of the Big 12 dual title on Sunday in college wrestling.
Iowa (13-0) def. Oklahoma State (13-3) — Iowa picked up another dominant win to finish an undefeated realgar season with a 34-6 victory over OSU. Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Max Murin, Pat Lugo, Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassioppi all had bonus points in their wins. Alex Marinelli and Jacob Warner were other winners for Iowa.
BIG 12: Iowa State (10-5, 7-1) def. North Dakota State (10-4, 5-2) — The Cyclones clinched a share of the Big 12 dual title with a 22-16 win. Marcus Coleman and Ian Parker won their matches with bonus points while Sam Colbray, Gannon Gremmel, Alex Mackall and Jarrett Degen were winners by decision.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-McGwire Midkiff, Thomas Jefferson/North Dakota State: Midkiff lost at 125 to ISU’s Alex Mackall via 6-3 decision.