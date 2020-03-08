(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska went 1-2 in the Big Ten, ISU and UNI had two wrestlers win Big 12 titles and Missouri won their ninth straight MAC championship on Sunday in college wrestling.
Big 12: Two from Iowa State and two from Northern Iowa won Big 12 championships on Sunday. The Cyclones took second with 116.5 points to finish behind Oklahoma State’s 147.5.
Ian Parker and David Carr won conference titles while Northern Iowa — which finished third with 111.5 points — had championships from Bryce Steiert and Taylor Lujan.
Big Ten: Iowa scored 157.5 points to win the Big Ten championship while Nebraska was second with 132. Ohio State had 112, Penn State 107 and Purdue 83 to finish out the top five.
Iowa’s Spencer Lee, Pat Lugo and Alex Marinelli all won conference championships to lead the Hawkeyes.
Former Underwood star Alex Thomsen placed sixth for the Huskers at 125 pounds.
MAC: For the ninth straight year, Missouri won the MAC wrestling championship with 142 points. Sophomore Brock Mauller was the only Tigers wrestler to win a conference championship while Allan Hart, Dylan Wisman and Jarrett Jacques took runner-up.