(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Northern Iowa, Iowa Western won a district championship and former TJ state champion McGwire Midkiff nabbed a win over a nationally-ranked foe in NDSU’s latest win.
BIG 12: Iowa State (9-4, 6-1) def. Northern Iowa (7-4, 6-2): Iowa State came back to snag an 18-16 win over Northern Iowa in Big 12 action. Gannon Gremmel finished the win with a 4-0 decision while Todd Small, Ian Parker, Chase Straw, Sam Colbray and Joel Shapiro also had victories for the Cyclones. UNI’s Jay Schwarm, Max Thomsen, Paden Moore and Taylor Lujan all won for UNI.
Iowa Western: The Reivers had 149.5 points to win the NJCAA Central District Championship ahead of Ellsworth’s 144.5. Ladmien Sturdivant (133), Chance Fry (157) and Michael Waggoner (174) all won individual championships.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-McGwire Midkiff, Thomas Jefferson/North Dakota State: Midkiff won by 8-7 decision at 125 points over No. 14 Sidney Flories (vs. Air Force)