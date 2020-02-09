(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Nebraska were both winners while Missouri lost to No. 5 Arizona State in regional college wrestling action on Sunday.
Iowa State (7-4 overall, 4-1 Big 12) def. Oklahoma (3-6, 1-5): The Cyclones won 22-14, winning sox of their 10 bouts, including major decisions from Alex Mackall, Chase Straw, Marcus Coleman and Gannon Gremmel. Jarrett Degen and Sam Colbray also won by decision.
Nebraska (9-3 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) def. Indiana (1-9, 1-8): No. 4 Nebraska won 35-6 over the Hoosiers. Chad Red Jr., Peyton Robb, Mikey Labriola, Taylor Venz, Eric Schultz and Christian Lance all won and grabbed bonus points. Jake Silverstein and Ridge Lovett also won by decision for Nebraska.
Missouri (10-7 overall) lost to Arizona State (12-1): No. 24 Missouri lost 21-13 to No. 5 Arizona State. For the Tigers, Wyatt Koelling, Allan Hart, Alex Butler and Brock Mauller all picked up wins.