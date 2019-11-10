(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northern Iowa each had six champions at the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open while Nebraska had six titles at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic.
Iowa State: The Cyclones had six champions at their home Harold Nichols Cyclone Open on Sunday. Alex Mackall (125), Todd Small (133), Grant Stotts (157), Chase Straw (165), Tate Battani (174) and Gannon Gremmel (285) all won titles for ISU.
Nebraska: The Huskers had six individuals win their respective weight class at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic in Troy, New York. Former Underwood four-time state champion Alex Thomsen went 1-2 at 125 with a pin and two decision losses. Collin Purinton (149), Peyton Robb (157), Isaiah White (165), Dalton Peters (165), Eric Schultz (197) and Christian Lance (285) all won titles.
Northern Iowa: The Panthers had six champions at the Harold Nichols Cyclone Open. Max Thomsen (149), Michael Blockhus (141), Lance Runyon (165), Bryce Steiert (174), Parker Keckeisen (184 FR/SO) and Taylor Lujan (184) all won championships.