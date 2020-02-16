(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Colton Kinnison and Derek Venteicher won championships at the Central College Last Chance Invite while ISU and Iowa both cruised to dominant conference wins on Saturday.
BIG 12: Iowa State (8-4, 5-1) def. West Virginia (3-11, 0-7): No. 19 Iowa State cruised to a 34-6 victory. Todd Small, Ian Parker, Sam Colbray and Gannon Gremmel all won by major decision while Jarrett Degen and Marcus Coleman both won by fall. Other winners were Corey Cabanban and Chase Straw.
BIG TEN: Iowa (12-0, 9-0) def. Minnesota (9-7, 4-4): Iowa rolled to a 35-6 win over No. 13 Minnesota. Jacob Warner, Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer all won with bonus points. Max Murin, Pat Lugo and Kaleb Young also won by decision.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Colton Kinnison, Red Oak/Simpson: Kinnison won twice by fall and twice by decision to win the Central College Last Change Invite 285 pound bracket.
-McGwire Midkiff, Thomas Jefferson/North Dakota State: Midkiff lost his 125-pound match with Jackson DiSario, 9-3.
-Derek Venteicher, Lenox/Loras: Won 8-0, 7-4 and 11-6 to take the Central College Last Chance Invitational championship at 184.