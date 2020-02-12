(Columbia) -- The No. 24 ranked Missouri wrestling team wrapped up another outright Mid-American Conference wrestling championship with a 35-7 win over SIU-Edwardsville.
The Tigers moved to 11-7 on the year and are 8-0 in MAC duals. Their conference win streak moved to 22 in a row while their conference championship streak is now at nine — eight since joining the MAC.
Peyton Mocco, Connor Flynn, Dylan Wisman, Wyatt Koelling, Cameron Valdiviez and Cevion Severado all won with bonus points while Alex Butler and Brock Mauller were other Tigers winners.
View the complete release from the dual linked here.