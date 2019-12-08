(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Missouri both won tournament team championships while Iowa State and Northern Iowa also fared well in Las Vegas in the regional college wrestling action from Saturday.
Iowa State: The Cyclones scored 82.5 points and were sixth at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. David Carr placed third while Todd Small, Ian Parker and Gannon Gremmel were fourth and Alex Mackall and Jarrett Degen were fifth and sixth, respectively. Find the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
Nebraska: The Huskers had nine place on their way to winning the Cliff Keen Wrestling Invitational on Saturday in Las Vegas. Isaiah White won the 165-pound weight class while Mike Labriola was third at 174 and Ridge Lovett took his own third at 133. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Northern Iowa: Bryce Steiert had a second-place finish, Taylor Lujan was fourth and UNI ended up fourth at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday. Every UNI wrestler had bonus points from wins or placing. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.
Missouri: Missouri won the 2019 Cougar Clash Tournament Championship on Saturday, finishing with 138.5 team points. Five Tigers won titles: Brock Mauller at 149, Jarrett Jacques at 157, Jeremiah Kent at 174, Dylan Wisman at 184 and Wyatt Koelling at 197. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.