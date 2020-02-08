(KMAland) -- No. 4 ranked Nebraska won seven of 10 matches on their way to a 31-9 win over No. 14 Purdue on Friday evening.
Former Underwood star Alex Thomsen dropped an 8-2 decision at 125 to open the dual, but the Huskers won four of the next five bouts and all but two of the remaining matches.
Ridge Lovett (133), Collin Purinton (149), Peyton Robb (157), Isaiah White (165), Taylor Lenz (184), Eric Schultz (197) and David Jensen (285) all won. Lovett, Robb, White and Schultz picked up bonus points.
View the full recap from Nebraska athletics linked here.