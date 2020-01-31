(Iowa City) -- No. 1 ranked Iowa knocked off No. 2 Penn State 19-17 in Big Ten wrestling action on Friday evening.
The Hawkeyes trailed 17-13 entering the final two weights before Jacob Warner won 4-2 over Shakur Rasheed at 197 and Tony Cassioppi nabbed a 3-0 decision over Seth Nevills to clinch the win.
Other wins for Iowa came from Spencer Lee (125), Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157) and Michael Kemerer (174).
Iowa State 34 Fresno State 9
Iowa State rolled to a 34-9 win over Fresno State in wrestling nation on Friday evening. Todd Small (133), Ian Parker (141), Jarrett Degen (149), Marcus Coleman (184), Joel Shapiro (197) and Gannon Gremmel (HWT) all picked up wins for the Cyclones.