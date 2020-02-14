(KMAland) — Nebraska and Northern Iowa both posted wins in college wrestling action Friday night.
Nebraska (10-3 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) def. Michigan (6-5 overall, 5-3 Big Ten): No. 4 Nebraska took down No. 22 Michigan 25-15 in Big Ten action Friday. Nebraska won four of its six matches with bonus points, getting a fall from Chad Red (141), technical fall from Mikey Labriola (174) and major decisions from Taylor Venz (184) and Ridge Lovett (133). Isaiah White (165) and Eric Schultz (197) each scored decisions for the Huskers.
Northern Iowa (7-3 overall, 6-1 Big 12) def. West Virginia (3-10 overall, 0-5 Big 12): UNI rolled to a 36-6 win over West Virginia in Cedar Falls Friday night. The Panthers got falls from Jay Schwarm (125), Bryce Steiert (174) and Taylor Lujan (184). Max Thomsen (149) added a technical fall and Jack Skudlarczyk (133) scored a major decision, while Michael Blockhus (141), Austin Yant (165) and Carter Isley (285) won decisions.