(Maryville) -- Kansas State has won the Serena Sundell sweepstakes. The Maryville junior, and one of Missouri's top prep players, made it official Sunday evening with her commitment to the Wildcats.
"I feel like a weight has been taken off my shoulders," Sundell said. "I'm very grateful for the process, but being able to go into my senior year knowing where I'm going to go is a lot of fun."
Sundell had a handful of choices during her recruiting process and narrowed her final choices down to Kansas State, Missouri State, Colorado State and Butler before settling with the Wildcats and the Big 12.
"As cliche as it sounds, it was just somewhere that felt like home and somewhere that I felt like I could have a great overall experience," Sundell said. "I know I'm going to be able play against some of the best teams in the country. I love the team, the family culture and the atmosphere there."
Sundell says Kansas State was among the first schools to pursue the Spoofhound standout and her decision to commit there was made easier because a pair of her AAU teammates, Brylee and Jaelyn Glenn from Kansas City had also committed to Kansas State.
"I just had a great relationship with the coaching staff," Sundell said. "They had been following me for quite some time."
The Wildcats, led by Coach Jeff Mittie, went 16-13 last season and have qualified for the NCAA Tournament three times in the past four years.
"They're a very successful team," Sundell said. "They usually finish about fourth or fifth in the Big 12. In the Big 12, they do very well. If you finish fourth or above, that kind of gives you a ticket to the NCAA Tournament, which would be an awesome experience. They're definitely a successful program with lots of winning in their background."
When Sundell arrives in Manhattan, she hopes to contribute as soon as possible.
"I want to be able to come in as a freshman and have some minutes," Sundell said. "I know I'm going to have to compete and earn my way, but I want to come in as a freshman, extend my skills and continue to get better as a basketball player."
However, Sundell still has one more year at Maryville before she gets to Kansas State. Last year the Spoofhounds made a state quarterfinal before falling just short of a Final Four appearance. Sundell hopes the Spoofhounds can get over the hump next year.
"Last year still stings a little bit just thinking about it," Sundell said. "I know it has motivated all of us girls to get back to that point next year. We definitely have some big goals and big things ahead."
The complete interview with Sundell can be heard below.