(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the complete 2020 football schedules on Thursday morning.
Here is the complete master KMAland conference football schedule. Enjoy.
Week 1 — August 28th
Albia at Mount Ayr
Ar-We-Va at West Bend-Mallard
Atlantic at Underwood
Audubon at St. Mary’s, Remsen
Bedford at Mormon Trail
Boyer Valley at River Valley
Cardinal at Wayne
Central Decatur at Southwest Valley
Clarinda at Clarke
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Harris-Lake Park
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Boone
Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln
East Mills at Lamoni
Glenwood at Sioux City West
Glidden-Ralston at Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
Grand View Christian at CAM, Anita
Kuemper Catholic at South Central Calhoun
LeMars at Sioux Center
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Martensdale-St. Marys at Lenox
Melcher-Dallas at Griswold
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Murray at East Union
Newell-Fonda at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley
Red Oak at Riverside
Shenandoah at AHSTW
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sioux City North at South Sioux City
Southeast Warren at Fremont-Mills
St. Albert at Treynor
Stanton-Essex at Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Thomas Jefferson at Harlan
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Twin Cedars at Moravia
West Harrison at Siouxland Christian
West Monona at Sidney
Woodbine at Kingsley-Pierson
Week 2 — September 3rd/4th
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North
AHSTW at Missouri Valley
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic
Audubon at Newell-Fonda
CAM, Anita at Martensdale-St. Marys
Dallas Center-Grimes at Lewis Central
Des Moines Hoover at Sioux City North
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Kingsley-Pierson
Glenwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Griswold at Grand View Christian
Harlan at ADM, Adel
Harris-Lake Park at Glidden-Ralston
IKM-Manning at ACGC
Lamoni at Fremont-Mills
Lenox at Melcher-Dallas
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert
Moravia at Winfield-Mount Union
Mormon Trail at East Union
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley
Murray at East Mills
Omaha South at Thomas Jefferson
Panorama at Clarinda
River Valley at West Harrison
Riverside at West Monona
Seymour/Moulton-Udell at Bedford
Sidney at Shenandoah
Sioux Center at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sioux City East at LeMars
Siouxland Christian at Woodbine
South Sioux City at Sioux City West (September 3rd)
Southwest Valley at Red Oak
St. Mary’s, Remsen at Ar-We-Va
Stanton-Essex at Southeast Warren
Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig
Treynor at Woodbury Central
Twin Cedars at WACO
Underwood at Tri-Center
Wayne at Central Decatur
West Bend-Mallard at Boyer Valley
Winterset at Creston/Orient-Macksburg
Week 3 — September 10th/11th
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Roosevelt
AHSTW at Underwood
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central
CAM, Anita at Griswold
Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley
Clarinda at Treynor
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Centerville
Denison-Schleswig at Thomas Jefferson
East Mills at Lenox
East Sac County at IKM-Manning
East Union at Stanton-Essex
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Audubon
Fort Dodge at Sioux City North (September 10th)
Fremont-Mills at Bedford
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
Grand View Christian at Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Kuemper Catholic at OABCIG
LeMars at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Logan-Magnolia at Sidney
Martensdale-St. Marys at Lamoni
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center
Montezuma at Twin Cedars
Mount Ayr at Atlantic
New London at Moravia
Red Oak at Clarke
Riverside at Westwood
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Harlan
Sioux City West at Des Moines Hoover
Southeast Warren at Murray
Southwest Valley at Shenandoah
St. Albert at Earlham
Wayne at Colfax-Mingo
WDM Valley at Sioux City East
Winterset at Glenwood
Woodbine at West Harrison
Week 4 — September 18th
ADM, Adel at Creston/Orient-Macksburg
Ar-We-Va at Audubon
Bedford at CAM, Anita
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Boyer Valley at Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Des Moines Hoover at Abraham Lincoln
Earlham at Central Decatur
East Mills at Stanton-Essex
English Valleys at Moravia
Greene County at Kuemper Catholic
Griswold at Fremont-Mills
Harlan at Spencer
IKM-Manning at AHSTW
Lamoni at Grand View Christian
Lawton-Bronson at St. Albert
Lenox at East Union
Lewis Central at Norwalk
MOC-Floyd Valley at LeMars
Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren
Murray at Melcher-Dallas
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley
Panorama at Mount Ayr
Pekin at Wayne
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East
Seymour/Moulton-Udell at Martensdale-St. Marys
Shenandoah at Riverside
Sidney at Red Oak
Sioux City North at Des Moines Roosevelt
Sioux City West at Des M Moines East
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood
Treynor at Atlantic
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia
Twin Cedars at Lone Tree
Underwood at Clarinda
West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston
Westwood at Missouri Valley
Week 5 — September 25th
Abraham Lincoln at Urbandale
AHSTW at Southwest Valley
Atlantic at Greene County
Audubon at West Harrison
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Lewis Central
East Union at CAM, Anita
Fremont-Mills at East Mills
Glenwood at Harlan
Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Grand View Christian at Murray
Lamoni at Mormon Trail
Lenox at Griswold
Logan-Magnolia at Westwood
Madrid at Nodaway Valley
Melcher-Dallas at Martensdale-St. Marys
Missouri Valley at OABCIG
Moravia at Baxter
Mount Ayr at Pleasantville
MVAOCOU at Underwood
Pella Christian at Central Decatur
Red Oak at Clarinda
Shenandoah at Des Moines Christian
Sioux City East at Sioux City West
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson
Southeast Warren at Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Spencer at LeMars
St. Albert at Riverside
Stanton-Essex at Bedford
Storm Lake at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Treynor at East Sac County
Tri-Center at Sidney
Wayne at Woodward Academy
West Central Valley at Kuemper Catholic
Winfield-Mount Union at Twin Cedars
Woodbine at Ar-We-Va
Woodbury Central at IKM-Manning
Week 6 — October 1st/2nd
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (October 1st)
AHSTW at Sidney
Ankeny at Thomas Jefferson
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Audubon at Boyer Valley
Bedford at Lenox
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
CAM, Anita at East Mills
Central Decatur at Pleasantville
Clarinda at Atlantic
Colfax-Mingo at Mount Ayr
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Des Moines North at Sioux City North
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine
Fremont-Mills at East Union
Glenwood at Creston/Orient-Macksburg
Griswold at Stanton-Essex
Kuemper Catholic at ACGC
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Lewis Central at Carroll
Logan-Magnolia at Ridge View
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Mormon Trail at Grand View Christian
Murray at Lamoni
MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley
Nodaway Valley at Ogden
Red Oak at Shenandoah
Riverside at Tri-Center
Seymour/Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas
Sioux City East at Fort Dodge
Southwest Valley at St. Albert
Tri-County at Twin Cedars
Underwood at Treynor
WACO at Moravia
Wayne at Madrid
West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard
West Monona at IKM-Manning
Week 7 — October 9th
Atlantic at Des Moines Christian
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Spencer
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
CAM, Anita at Lenox
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Denison-Schleswig
East Mills at Bedford
East Sac County at Underwood
East Union at Griswold
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Glidden-Ralston at Audubon
Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys
Greene County at Red Oak
Harlan at Carroll
IKM-Manning at Ridge View
Interstate 35, Truro at Central Decatur
Kuemper Catholic at Woodward-Granger
Lamoni at Seymour/Moulton-Udell
LeMars at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Lewis Central at Glenwood
Missouri Valley at Treynor
Moravia at Montezuma
Mormon Trail at Murray
Nodaway Valley at Wayne
Pella Christian at Mount Ayr
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Storm Lake
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Sidney at Riverside
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City West at Indianola
Southeast Warren at Melcher-Dallas
Southwest Valley at Tri-Center
St. Albert at AHSTW
Stanton-Essex at Fremont-Mills
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East
Twin Cedars at English Valleys
Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia
Week 8 — October 15th/16th
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson
Ar-We-Va at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Atlantic at Shenandoah
Audubon at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Bedford at Griswold
Carroll at Glenwood
Central Decatur at Colfax-Mingo
Clarinda at Greene County
Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central
Des Moines Christian at Red Oak
Des Moines Roosevelt at Sioux City East (October 15th)
Earlham at Nodaway Valley
East Mills at East Union
Fremont-Mills at CAM, Anita
Harlan at Creston/Orient-Macksburg
IKM-Manning at Westwood
Lenox at Stanton-Essex
Lone Tree at Moravia
Martensdale-St. Marys at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni
Missouri Valley at East Sac County
Mount Ayr at Interstate 35, Truro
OABICG at Underwood
Ogden at Wayne
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Riverside at AHSTW
Seymour/Moulton-Udell at Murray
Sidney at Southwest Valley
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Southeast Warren at Grand View Christian
Storm Lake at LeMars
Treynor at MVAOCOU
Tri-Center at St. Albert
Twin Cedars at Meskwaki Settlement School
Van Meter at Kuemper Catholic
West Harrison at Boyer Valley
West Monona at Logan-Magnolia
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston
Week 9 — October 23rd
AHSTW at Tri-Center
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Clarinda at Des Moines Christian
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Carroll
East Union at Bedford
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig
Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Grand View Christian at Melcher-Dallas
Greene County at Shenandoah
Griswold at East Mills
Kuemper Catholic at Panorama, Panora
Lamoni at Southeast Warren
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Lenox at Fremont-Mills
Lewis Central at Harlan
Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning
Mount Ayr at Central Decatur
Moravia at Tri-County
Mormon Trail at Seymour/Moulton-Udell
Murray at Martensdale-St. Marys
New London at Twin Cedars
Red Oak at Atlantic
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City North at Marshalltown
Southwest Valley at Riverside
Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
St. Albert at Sidney
Stanton-Essex at CAM, Anita
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West
Treynor at OABCIG
Underwood at Missouri Valley
Wayne at Earlham
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
Woodbine at Audubon
Woodward Academy at Nodaway Valley