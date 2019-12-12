(KMAland) -- Conestoga and Johnson County Central have both opted to play 8-man football while Pawnee City is moving to 6-man next fall.
The trio of school districts will move down a class next year while Nebraska City has opted to remain in Class C1 instead of move back up to Class B. The Pioneers will be ineligible for the playoffs for the next two years during the upcoming two-year district cycle.
The Nebraska School Activities Association is expected to announce new football districts for the next cycle in the coming weeks.